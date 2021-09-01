CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart just announced a new initiative meant to generate tips in cases of missing people and bring answers to families.

The goal, according to the sheriff, is to find long term missing women.

“Our goal is to help the different families. The families who’ve had their hearts torn out. The families who’ve thought that any moment that loved one is going to walk through that door,” Dart said. “Our hope is that some of these cases we’re going to resolve so that the family will finally have the resolution they never had.”

That’s three years or more.

Their focus is on cases that date back to 1930, which involves about 170 people.

They will be paying particular attention to cases of women missing in the last 10 to 20 years in Cook County.

Dart says they’ve been working on this initiative for the last three or four months now.

CBS 2 has reported on similar cases like that of Kierra Coles, the pregnant postal worker who has been missing since October 18.

Wednesday morning, the family of Viola Martin, who has been missing since 2009, spoke out. Her family said Martin had a drug problem, but was clean for five years, Martin went missing after Christmas after saying she was going to visit one of her daughters.

The family is hoping the sheriff’s new imitative will lead to new tips.

They are working on at least six cases right now.

You go to http://www.cookcountysheriff.org/person/, call 773-674-9490 and email ccso.missingpersons@ccsheriff.org if you’d like to leave a tip.