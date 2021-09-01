CHICAGO (CBS)– As the strike against food-company Nabisco continues, Illinois Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia will join workers on the picket line.
This is fourth week of the strike.
More than 1,000 workers across four states walked off the job after negotiations broke down with Nabisco's parent company, Mondelez.
The groups couldn't reach an agreement on overtime, after Mondelez pushed for longer hours.
The strike continues at 9 a.m., at 13th Street and Kedzie Avenue.