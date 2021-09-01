DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — PAWS Chicago volunteers are on their way to help make room in shelters for pets affected by Hurricane Ida.

Teams left early Wednesday morning with lots of animal carriers and supplies to share with shelters in the south.

Volunteers will bring back dozens of cats and dogs that were already in shelters before the hurricane hit. That will make space for pets separated from their owners by the storm.

