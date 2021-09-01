CHICAGO (CBS) — PAWS Chicago volunteers are on their way to help make room in shelters for pets affected by Hurricane Ida.
Teams left early Wednesday morning with lots of animal carriers and supplies to share with shelters in the south.
Volunteers will bring back dozens of cats and dogs that were already in shelters before the hurricane hit. That will make space for pets separated from their owners by the storm.
HURRICANE IDA RELIEF: And we're off!
Two PAWS volunteers are on their way south to a safe meeting point with a van full of supplies prepared for a Louisiana rescue partner.
On the way back, homeless animals will fill the van, ready to start their new Chicago journey. 🐶❤️🐱 pic.twitter.com/ys1xRwY1lm
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) September 1, 2021