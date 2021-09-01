CHICAGO (CBS) — Walmart is on a hiring spree.
CBS 2 is Working for Chicago, helping lead Chicagoans to available jobs.READ MORE: Driver Caught With Egg On His Face, Fired After Company Connects Him With Spree Pelting Chicagoans With Raw Eggs
Most of the company’s open jobs are in warehouses and distribution centers.READ MORE: Michael Jordan's Personally-Worn Underwear, Other Clothing Items Go Up For Auction
The company is offering more than $20 an hour, plus it is covering college tuition for full and part time workers.MORE NEWS: 'A Dream Come True': Historic Pullman National Monument Opens Saturday
Find careers online here.