DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Lawn, Chicago Police, Richmond Street, shooting, SWAT Team

CHICAGO (CBS) — SWAT teams were on the scene late Thursday after a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The shooting happened late in the afternoon at 5915 S. Richmond St.

READ MORE: New Illinois Law Helps Special Needs Students Bridge The Digital Divide

Police said a 69-year-old man was shot the neck. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Lt. Wilfredo Roman Charged With Aggravated Battery, Accused Of Putting Flashlight Between Teen Carjacking Suspect's Buttocks

The victim was outside a home when a man walked up and shot him, police said.

The gunman barricaded himself inside a house afterward, and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

MORE NEWS: Neighbors Concerned About Recent Uptick In Crime In River North

There was an ongoing standoff in progress with the gunman as of early Thursday evening.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff