CHICAGO (CBS) — SWAT teams were on the scene late Thursday after a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
The shooting happened late in the afternoon at 5915 S. Richmond St.
Police said a 69-year-old man was shot the neck. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
The victim was outside a home when a man walked up and shot him, police said.
The gunman barricaded himself inside a house afterward, and a SWAT team was called to the scene.
There was an ongoing standoff in progress with the gunman as of early Thursday evening.