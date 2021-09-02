CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools on Thursday announced new travel guidelines in accordance with the city’s COVID-19 travel advisory.

CPS noted that every U.S. state except Vermont is now on the travel advisory, and that has ramifications for CPS students and families – especially with Labor Day weekend coming up.

CPS noted that:

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends delaying travel altogether if not fully vaccinated;

• Unvaccinated people who leave the State of Illinois – which includes all children 11 and younger who are not presently eligible for the vaccine – should self-quarantine for seven days upon returning to Chicago, even if they have received a negative COVID-19 test.

• Unvaccinated students who leave the state should not come to school during their self-quarantine period – which is seven days if after a negative COVID test and 10 days if they do not take a test.

• Vaccinated travelers do not have to self-quarantine or take a test unless they develop symptoms.

Any parent with an unvaccinated student is advised to reconsider any travel plans. If a parent must travel with an unvaccinated student, they are advised to follow the aforementioned advice and report the absence to the school so they can be marked as excused.

Students will be provided with access to take-home schoolwork.

All students who are asked to quarantine or isolate will also have access to remote instruction in which they can join their classroom via Google Meet and be marked present at school.

