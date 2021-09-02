DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO(CBS)– Comfortable temperatures are ahead.

Thursday’s temperatures will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

A Beach Hazards Statement is still in effect until 10 a.m. with waves up to 6 feet. Improving beach conditions for swimmers are expected later in the day.

Shower chances increase Friday into Saturday with comfortable temperatures into the holiday weekend.

