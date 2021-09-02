CHICAGO(CBS)– Comfortable temperatures are ahead.
Thursday’s temperatures will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Charged In Murder of Man On CTA Red Line Train At Garfield Stop
READ MORE: More Than 15,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
A Beach Hazards Statement is still in effect until 10 a.m. with waves up to 6 feet. Improving beach conditions for swimmers are expected later in the day.
MORE NEWS: Woman's Real ID Lost After It Was Mailed From Secretary Of State's Office As Postal Problems Continue
Shower chances increase Friday into Saturday with comfortable temperatures into the holiday weekend.