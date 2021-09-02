DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Department of Public Health, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, gift cards

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you haven’t gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has an offer for you.

It’s offering $100 in Visa gift cards to anyone who gets vaccinated at one of its mobile vaccination events, in their own home through the “Protect Chicago at Home” program or at CPS vaccination clinics.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Lt. Wilfredo Roman Charged With Aggravated Battery, Accused Of Putting Flashlight Between Teen Carjacking Suspect's Buttocks

Recipients must be 12 or older.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff