CHICAGO (CBS) — If you haven’t gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has an offer for you.
It's offering $100 in Visa gift cards to anyone who gets vaccinated at one of its mobile vaccination events, in their own home through the "Protect Chicago at Home" program or at CPS vaccination clinics.
Recipients must be 12 or older.
Starting Saturday (9/4), anyone who gets vaccinated for COVID at a CDPH mobile event, at home, or at a CPS clinic will receive $100 dollars in Visa gift cards!
For a list of vaccination events and available vaccines, check the online calendar at https://t.co/t0sh92CAFd.
— ChiPublicHealth (@ChiPublicHealth) September 2, 2021