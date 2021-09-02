CHICAGO (CBS) — Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, has been able to breathe on her own for the past few days as she continues to battle COVID-19.
The Jackson family reported Thursday that Ms. Jackson remains at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. After leaving the ICU earlier in the week and returning to her regular hospital room, she has been able to breathe on her own for a few days without any supplemental oxygen.
The Rev. Jackson remains at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he is undergoing occupational and physical therapy. He too was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month and was hospitalized at Northwestern, but he was moved to the rehab hospital as his symptoms began to abate, and his Parkinson's disease, which was diagnosed years ago, had "become more in focus."
Rev. Jackson and his wife were admitted to the hospital on Saturday, Aug. 21, , after both tested positive for the virus.
Rev. Jackson, 79, was fully vaccinated, according to a representative for Roseland Community Hospital, where he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 8. At the time he got his first shot, Jackson held a news conference to encourage other elderly people to get their shots.