Chicago Police Lt. Wilfredo Roman Charged With Aggravated Battery, Accused Of Putting Flashlight Between Teen Carjacking Suspect's ButtocksA Chicago Police lieutenant has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery, on charges that he shoved a flashlight between a teenage boy’s buttocks while making an arrest in Belmont Cragin in February.

Jacqueline Jackson, Wife Of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Is Now Able To Breathe On Her Own As She Battles COVID-19Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, has been able to breathe on her own for the past few days as she continues to battle COVID-19.

Chicago Weather: Clouds RuleHigh clouds have moved into our area. They will stay in place as a storm system heads our way.

State Of Illinois Has Paid Out More Than $252 Million Through Illinois Rental Payment Program To Help Tenants Struggling During PandemicGov. JB Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced Thursday that the state has paid out more than $252 million in rental assistance to help almost 29,500 tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.