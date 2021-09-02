DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Capitol Riot, Elk Grove Village, January 6, Marcos Gleffe, U.S. Capitol

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Elk Grove Village man’s Facebook profile picture got the FBI’s attention – and now he is facing federal charges.

Marcos Gleffe is accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and waving a Trump flag.

Gleffe’s Facebook picture shows him outside the Capitol.

The U.S. Department of Justice has identified and charged 13 people from Illinois with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

One of them, Bradley Rukstales, pleaded guilty to charges this week.

