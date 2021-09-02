CHICAGO (CBS) — An Elk Grove Village man’s Facebook profile picture got the FBI’s attention – and now he is facing federal charges.
Marcos Gleffe is accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and waving a Trump flag.READ MORE: After Parents Were Shot And Killed In Horrific Crime In Humboldt Park, Family Works Tirelessly To Care For 2 Young Children Going Forward
Gleffe’s Facebook picture shows him outside the Capitol.READ MORE: Junction Of Western And Logan Is Getting Protected Bike Lane, But It Took 'School Of Rock' Star Kevin Clark's Death To Make It Happen
The U.S. Department of Justice has identified and charged 13 people from Illinois with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.MORE NEWS: After Someone Breaks A 6-Year-Old Park Forest Boy's Bike, A Police Officer Goes Above And Beyond To Fix It
One of them, Bradley Rukstales, pleaded guilty to charges this week.