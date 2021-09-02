CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s River North is in crisis. Recent crimes have prompted an outcry from city leaders and residents, and new video from Thursday morning shows why.

A shooting that took place in the very spot a man was beaten in the street last week has people in the area upset and concerned. Surveillance video from Illinois and State streets shows a group of people standing to the side of a 7-Eleven with a camera around 2 a.m. Thursday.

At one point two cars at the two of the screen show up. Police say shots came from one, and two men were hit. A man in the white jacked collapsed to the ground. Then people scrambled, and a woman jumped in panic.

“We need more attention from police at this corner,” said Eddie Dulypaibul, who owns a Thai restaurant just feet from there.

He said day in and day out people hanging out begging for money causes issues. Witnesses say last weekend people robbed a man on the street near Dulypaibul’s restaurant.

“Many customers complain,” he said. “They’re not really comfortable to walk into the restaurant. This neighborhood is getting worse.”

Recent crimes in the bar-heavy, luxury-living River North have shoved it into the spotlight. Wednesday — in broad daylight — a Chase Bank worker was stabbed by a man.

Chicago Police Department Data shows shooting in the Near North (18th) District – bounded by the Fullerton Avenue on the north, the Chicago River on the south, Lake Michigan on the east, and the North Branch of the Chicago River on the west – are up compared to this time last year.

And more specific to the River North ZIP code of 60654 – bounded roughly by Chicago Avenue on the north, the Chicago River and Kinzie Street on the south, State Street on the east, and Halsted Street on the west – aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and robbery are increasing from last year.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) has “extreme frustration,” writing in a letter that his constituents and tourists are scared to go out at night. He is asking Mayor Lori Lightfoot for an immediate increase in police presence, specifically on weekends.

Dulypaibul, who has taken his own initiative to beautify his block, welcomes any change, and hopes for an end to the crime scenes.

Police say no one is in custody for the latest overnight shooting. Both victims did survive.

Police are questioning a person of interest in Wednesday’s stabbing, and officers have arrested a man in connection to Saturday’s robbery.