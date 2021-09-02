NOTRE DAME, Ind. (CBS) — College football goes full bore this weekend, and No. 9 Notre Dame kicks off the season with a road trip to Florida State Sunday.
The Irish knocked off the Seminoles 42-26 on the way to a 10-2 season last year – but that was a home game, and starting the season on the road is different.
"You know, openers are exciting, and certainly, there's that sense that you want to make sure you prepare your team for everything," said Notre Dame Head Football Coach Brian Kelly. "We're going to go into an incredible environment in Tallahassee – one where, you know, we'll have to have our football team emotionally in the right place to play in that environment."
A new season means new possibilities – but one thing that won't be possible is a repeat trip to the ACC Championship Game.
The Fighting Irish are back to being an independent after losing to Clemson in the title game last year.