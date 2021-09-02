CHICAGO (CBS) — Niles police are investigating the death of a pedestrian in Niles.
Authorities said just after 6:00 a.m. Thursday, officers went to an alley behind 8830 West Dempster Street where a woman was found.
According to a preliminary report, a delivery truck in the same alley struck the woman. Authorities said the Niles Fire Department responded and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 52-year-old from Chicago, stayed on scene and police said he is fully cooperating with investigators. Police said the incident is still under investigation by the Niles Police Department “with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force’s Major Crash Assistance Team.” The woman has yet to be identified.