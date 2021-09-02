CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men are in serious condition after a shooting in River North early Thursday morning.
Police said the victims got into an argument with another man, who fired shots from his vehicle near Illinois and State streets just after 2 a.m.
A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 30-year-old man was shot in the back.
Both are in serious condition.