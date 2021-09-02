CHICAGO (CBS) — A man taking his daughter to school is shot inside his car on Chicago’s West Side.
Police are still looking for the suspect. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei spoke with the victim’s family.READ MORE: New Illinois Law Helps Special Needs Students Bridge The Digital Divide
They are understandably devastated. The mother said she was on the phone with her son Travell Miller when he was shot around 7:30 Wednesday morning.
It happened on the West Side near Chicago and Sacramento. Police said a man drove up next to Travell Miller’s car, got out and shot Miller multiple times. Police said the suspect fled in a silver car heading south on Sacramento.READ MORE: Chicago Police Lt. Wilfredo Roman Charged With Aggravated Battery, Accused Of Putting Flashlight Between Teen Carjacking Suspect's Buttocks
Miller, just 33 years old, did not make it. His father saying his gunshot wounds indicated he was shielding his young daughter who was in the back seat at the time of the shooting.
“That was my boy. That was my son. My first born. And I want anybody that was out there to show us some love, said the victim’s father Joseph Gilmore. “You can’t say nobody saw what happened. It was 7:30 on two main streets.”
MORE NEWS: Neighbors Concerned About Recent Uptick In Crime In River North
The family is pleading: If anyone saw something or knows any information about the shooting to contact police.