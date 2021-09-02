Bears Training Camp: Linebacker Alec Ogletree Signed For His Ninth YearBears linebacker Alec Ogletree didn't play in the Bears' final preseason game, but that doesn't mean he thought he'd clenched a spot on the 53-man roster. He said the team owed him nothing, but he now has more Bears days to come.

NFC North Preview: 'Got To Give It Up To The Reigning MVP In Aaron Rodgers,' Says CBS Chicago's Marshall HarrisThe Packers still have all the pieces to make another run at a Super Bowl, especially with Rodgers under center.

NFC West Preview: 'The Strongest Division In Football', CBS San Francisco's Vern Glenn Has 49ers Coming Out On TopThe 49ers were injury plagued throughout the 2020 season but this year Glenn expects them to bounce back in a big way.

At White Sox Game, Family Thrilled As Army Sgt. 1st Class Daniel LaCosse Makes Surprise ReturnArmy Sgt. 1st Class Daniel LaCosse came to Guaranteed Rate Field to surprise his family Wednesday night after 10 months away in Kuwait.

Rookie Sheets Hits 2 HRs, White Sox Beat PiratesRookie Gavin Sheets hit two home runs, leading the Chicago White Sox to a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Schwindel Homers, Cubs Shut Down Twins HittersFrank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.