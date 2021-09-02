DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Cicero Avenue, Edens Expressway, gunfire, Illinois State Police, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police on Thursday were investigating a gunfire incident that happened the morning before on the Edens Expressway.

The shooting happened around 5:32 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound Edens near the Cicero Avenue exit, near Cicero Avenue and the North Branch of the Chicago River.

State police said shots were fired from one vehicle at another. The vehicle that was targeted was damaged by the gunfire, but the 40-year-old man who was driving was not injured.

All lanes of the expressway were closed for about 45 minutes beginning at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call state police at (847) 244-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.

