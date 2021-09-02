DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:United Center

CHICAGO (CBS)– The United Center will require proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test for all events.

“The decision to implement proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative
of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and
employees,” officials said in a written release. “This new entrance process will go into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice.”

This new safety requirement includes fans attending Chicago Bulls or Chicago Blackhawks games.

Additional investments have been made to increase air flow within the arena. The United Center has upgraded air filters.

Information on the safety requirements needed to enter the arena can be found online. 

