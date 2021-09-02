CHICAGO (CBS) — The only way to get a drivers license in Illinois is through the mail, but with widely reported postal problems, a CBS 2 viewer wondered, “Isn’t there a better way?”

CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows the maddening mess that sparked her question.

Whenever she drives, Diane Vanna makes sure she has her temperorary license on her. It’s what the Secretary of State’s Office gave her when she first ordered her Real ID nearly two months ago.

“I just kind of kept checking the mail daily to see when it was going to show up,” she said. The Real ID was supposed to arrive within two weeks. The Secretary of State’s website says it was mailed July 14, but she still has no ID. “This is a pretty significant legal document,” she said. “With ID fraud, I was concerned. Where is my ID? Who has it? It is kind of concerning.” CBS 2 found similar complaints online from across the country — some about real IDs and some about regular drivers licenses lost in the mail.