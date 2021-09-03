By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — More than two dozen men looking to purchase sex were arrested in Cook County during an undercover investigation Thursday by Cook County Sherriff's Police.
Officers from the Cook County Sheriff's Police Special Victims Unit cited 27 men and towed 22 vehicles as part of an undercover operation in unincorporated Leyden Township targeting individuals seeking to purchase sex, according to a press release from the Cook County Sheriff.
Officers set up a sting operation Thursday along portions of Mannheim Road known to be visited by people wanting to buy sex, authorities said. Men approached undercover officers and solicited sex in exchange for money during the operation.
Each man was issued a $1,000 citation for violation of the Cook County public morals nuisance ordinance, and 22 vehicles were towed under the ordinance, requiring the vehicle owner to pay $500 to reclaim possession, authorities said.
Sheriff’s Police have fined nearly 200 individuals this year in attempts to reduce the demand for sex trafficking.