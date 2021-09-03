CHICAGO (CBS) — A trio of colorful characters is back on stage again and 2’s Got Your Ticket.

Here’s CBS 2’s arts and entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole.

The word colorful is almost an understatement. Blue Man Group debuted in New York some 30 years ago and they’ve been on the Chicago scene for 20 years.

Since last week, they’ve been back performing before vaccinated and test negative audiences, making a splash in all colors of the rainbow.

They’ve made it oh so good to feel blue. Blue Man Group has been marching to the beat of their own drum in Chicago for two decades.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of it. It feels like winning the lottery.”

Scott Bishop’s a real blue blood. He’s been with the company for 16 years. How much blue has he had to wash off over the past 16 years?

“Buckets and buckets,” Bishop said. “You have to be really interested in people, really really strong level of wanting to play (and ) you have to be willing to let your ego go. Because you have to be on stage with two other people it can’t be about yourself. ”

If the Blue Men have yet to color your world, they can best be described as a non-verbal trio interacting in sound and light with audiences and the high tech world around them.

“Of course I think the staying power is forever”

Mary Grisolano , the production’s managing director, said cast and creatives are celebrating their reunion at the Briar Street theater after 18 months apart in lockdown.

“It was a real moment of pain and uncertainty and it was hard,” Grisolano said. On the flip side, as difficult as it was, it made it that much sweeter to bring it back and know we’ve made it.”

Tickets range between $50 and $90.