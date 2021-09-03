By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — Bond was set for a man and woman accused of murdering a man in a Naperville parking lot last week, officials said.
Robert Chatman-Jones, 20, of Bellwood, and Desire Gray, 19, of Aurora, were both charged with first-degree murder, felony aggravated battery — discharge of a firearm and one count of felony attempted armed robbery — discharged firearm, officials said.
Naperville Police responded to a call of shots fired in a parking lot on Amersale Drive Aug. 29 at about 2:11 p.m. When they arrived, officers found two .40 caliber shell casings and more than $100 cash in the parking lot. While at the scene, Naperville Officers were told Aurora Police had located a vehicle with two gunshot victims in it at McCoy Drive and Vaughn Road, officials said.
One of the victims had been shot in the left leg and the other, identified as Coreon Davis, had been shot in the head and hand, officials said. Both were taken to area hospitals and Davis died from his injuries.
Davis and the second person allegedly went to the parking lot to sell a gun to Chatman-Jones. When they arrived, a man later identified as Chatman-Jones exited a vehicle and approached their vehicle. When Chatman-Jones gave Davis money for the gun, Davis, who remained in the vehicle, told Chatman-Jones that he was “short” on the amount of money the two had agreed upon and a struggle began.
Chatman-Jones discharged the gun, striking the two people inside the vehicle, officials said. Then, the two parties fled the scene. Chatman-Jones and Gray were arrested the following day.
Bond was set at $4 million with 10% to apply for Chatman-Jones and $1.5 million with 10% to apply for Gray. Chatman-Jones’s and Gray’s next court appearance is Sept. 28 for arraignment.