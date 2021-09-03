CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy is in critical critical condition after he was shot on Chicago’s South Side Friday evening.
The Chicago Fire Department confirms the boy was shot inside a house near 6500 South Ingleside in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
He was then transported to Comer Children's Hospital.
Another victim, a 34-year-old woman was transported in fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
This is a developing story.