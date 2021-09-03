CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said a person was arrested for one of two carjackings this week involving the use of a stun gun.
Police confirm Bicarius Young, 19, is a suspect in the incident in the 3500 block of W. Ohio Street. On August 30, just after 11:00 p.m., a 37-year-old victim was driving two of the suspects when one of them used a stun gun on the driver’s neck.
The suspects demanded the driver to get out of the car and the suspects took off with the vehicle.