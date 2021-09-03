CHICAGO (CBS) — Jessica Vilaythong, 24, an employee at a Chase Bank bank in River North, has died after she was stabbed in the neck Wednesday morning.
The attack happened at the bank branch in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street in the River North neighborhood shortly after 11 a.m.
On Wednesday, authorities said a person of interest was being questioned in connection with the attack after being apprehended at State and Madison streets downtown.
“We are devastated by the passing of our colleague Jessica Vilaythong and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.” Chase said in a statement. “Jessica was a wonderful person and valued employee. She was extremely outgoing, passionate, hardworking, and quick to help clients. We will miss her greatly.”