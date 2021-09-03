CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men are in critical condition after an apartment fire in Englewood early Friday morning.
When the Chicago Fire Department arrived, residents were trapped and some were hanging out of windows.
Even before the fire department arrived, neighbors saw people jumping and tried to help. Some rescuers grabbed garbage cans to soften their fall.
“They were holding on, we told them they have to let go,” a neighbor told CBS 2.
Total count on Morgan extra alarm fire. One male police officer good condition minor smoke inhalation. One female adult with possible fracture from fall. Fair condition. Two adult males intubated with serious smoke inhalation and burns. University of Chicago
CFD said a woman suffered a possible fracture from a fall.
A police officer was taken from the scene in good condition with some inhalation.
The two men, ages 62 and 52, remain in critical condition with serious smoke in halation and burns. They were being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.