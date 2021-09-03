By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — Illinois health officials reported Friday 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 178 deaths in the past week.READ MORE: CTA Announces Employees Must Be Vaccinated By Oct. 25
Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,538,324 cases, including 24,067 deaths, in 102 counties across the state. The state is reporting 14,417 variant cases among Illinoisans.
Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate on all tests is 5%, down from last week’s 5.7%, and the rolling average seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests has risen to 5.4% from last week’s 5.2%, officials said.
As of Thursday night, 2,286 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital because of COVID-19 and among those patients, 551 were in the ICU and 302 were on ventilators.READ MORE: Ald. Jim Gardiner Apologizes For Series Of Offensive Texts About Women, Fellow Alderman
More than 78% of adults in Illinois have received at least one shot, with 61% fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state is tallying a total of 14,005,857 vaccines administered as of midnight Friday, with a seven-day rolling average of 26,431 daily doses. Since last week’s report, 185,014 doses have been administered in Illinois.
MORE NEWS: Lanes Reopen On I-90 Near Montrose Avenue After Police Investigate Reported Shooting