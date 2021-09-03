DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Labor Day Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sprinkles are great on a sundae but not on a Friday night.

In fact, scattered showers are in the mix on Saturday, too, with highs in the mid 70s.

However, high pressure settles in with sunshine and seasonal temperatures near 80 for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

Next week is mainly dry except Tuesday with a chance of storms.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. LOW 65
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. HIGH 80

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH 81
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH 81

