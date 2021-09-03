CHICAGO (CBS) — Sprinkles are great on a sundae but not on a Friday night.
However, high pressure settles in with sunshine and seasonal temperatures near 80 for the remainder of the holiday weekend.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. LOW 65
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. HIGH 80
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH 81
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH 81