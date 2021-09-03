Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — A man is wanted for an attempted kidnapping in Edison Park Thursday, police said in a community alert.
An 11-year-old boy was walking northbound on Ottowa Avenue on the east sidewalk near Isben Avenue at about 3:50 p.m. when he was approached by a man who engaged the boy in conversation, asking if the boy could help him find his cat. Then he asked the boy to get in the car, stating that he had a gun. Police said he pulled out a “gray type” handgun with an orange tip.
He was described as a white man, 60-70 years old, with short gray hair and no facial hair. He was driving a light beige four-door Grand Marquise with rust on the bottom of the driver and rear passenger doors.