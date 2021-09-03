CHICAGO (CBS)– A shooting in Old Town left a man dead and a woman in serious condition Thursday night.
According to police, the victims were walking to an apartment building, in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue around 10:45 p.m., when three people chased them to a porch.
One of the offenders started shooting.
The man was shot in the stomach and died at Northwestern Hospital. The woman was also shot in the stomach and remains in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.
No arrests have been made.