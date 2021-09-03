CHICAGO (CBS) — Bridget is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
She is a sweet five-year-old shepherd mix with a calm personality. She loves her humans and is never shy saying hi to a new friend. Bridget is great at being home alone but is always happy to see you to play together or go for a walk.
Bridget would love to find a home where she can be the star of an adults-only family as the only pet. She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through the in-person adoption process.
PAWS Chicago rescued 38 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ida. After receiving medical at the PAWS Medical Center, they will start their journey to adoption in Chicago.
Learn more about the rescue and help support the effort by clicking here or visiting PAWS Chicago.org/ida.READ MORE: Ald. Jim Gardiner Apologizes For Series Of Offensive Texts About Women, Fellow Alderman
HURRICANE IDA RELIEF: This afternoon, we welcomed 38 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies to PAWS Chicago from eight Louisiana Shelters.
If you can, foster a pet in need. Donate. Volunteer. Be a steward for these animals. 🐶❤️🐱
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) September 1, 2021