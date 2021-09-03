DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:CTA, Purple Line, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were robbed on a CTA Purple Line train Friday morning.

Police said the incidents took place around 6 a.m. between the Fullerton and Armitage stations.

Three people said a man, possibly armed with a gun, stole their belongings. The victim were not injured.

Chicago police are investigating.

