NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has testified that R&B singer R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle a lawsuit she brought accusing him of giving her herpes two decades ago without disclosing he had it.

The woman testified on Friday at Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial. She told jurors when they began having sex, she told him she was worried about STDs but he refused to use protection.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyers have portrayed his accusers as groupies who are lying about their relationships with him.

