By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) – A Woodstock man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he allegedly hit two women with a hammer in 2019 on a Crystal Lake bike path, officials said.
In September 2019, Angel Cardoza, 50, approached a woman on the Ridgefield Trace bike path in Crystal Lake and grabbed her. He then began repeatedly hitting her in the head with a hammer. A bicyclist saw the attack happening and stopped to yell that she was going to call 911. Cardoza then ran toward the bicyclist and hit her in the arm with the hammer before running away, according to a press release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney. Both victims were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Cardoza was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for attempted murder and a consecutive five years for aggravated battery.