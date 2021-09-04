CHICAGO (CBS) — Bike the Drive, the popular event when cyclists take over Lake Shore Drive, is returning this weekend.

The popular cycling event is returning to the lakefront this weekend for the first time since May of 2019. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Bike the Drive traditionally is held on the Sunday before Memorial Day, but this year will be held on Sept. 5, the Sunday before Labor Day.

No cars are allowed on Lake Shore Drive between Bryn Mawr and 57th starting at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Active Transportation Alliance, an advocacy group that promotes walking, cycling, and public transportation.

Cyclists who join the event can ride a full 30-mile loop of Lake Shore Drive from Bryn Mawr to 57th, or for as far as they like. Riders can get on Lake Shore Drive at one of five designated entrance points: 57th Street, Oakwood Boulevard, Grant Park, Fullerton Avenue, or Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Riders can safely change directions at any one of the checkpoints or rest stops (at 57th Street, Grant Park, and Bryn Mawr) along the route. Rest stops offer access to restrooms, water and snacks.

Bike mechanics also will be available to provide free safety checks and minor repairs, such as flat tires.

Bike the Drive starts around 5:30 a.m., and continues through around 10:30 a.m. City officials will reopen Lake Shore Drive to cars once the event is over and cyclists have left the roadway. Organizers will begin guiding cyclists off Lake Shore Drive around 9:45 a.m., depending on their location on the route.

The ride ends with a festival in Grant Park 8 a.m. to noon in Butler Field., featuring live music, beer, and activities.