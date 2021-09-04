DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wielding box cutters stole a CTA Blue Line passenger’s sneakers, police said in an alert issued Saturday.

Detectives are seeking help in identifying this suspect in an armed robbery. (Chicago Police)

The armed robbery happened at 530 S. Pulaski on Aug. 26 around 1:50 p.m., when the suspect pressed a box cutter into the victim’s rib cage and demanded his white Nike Air Force One shoes.

The suspect, a Black man between 20 to 30 years old, 5-10 and about 150 pounds, was captured on surveillance video.

He was wearing bright red shorts with white zippers and a red face mask and dark baseball hat.

