CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wielding box cutters stole a CTA Blue Line passenger’s sneakers, police said in an alert issued Saturday.
The armed robbery happened at 530 S. Pulaski on Aug. 26 around 1:50 p.m., when the suspect pressed a box cutter into the victim's rib cage and demanded his white Nike Air Force One shoes.
The suspect, a Black man between 20 to 30 years old, 5-10 and about 150 pounds, was captured on surveillance video.
He was wearing bright red shorts with white zippers and a red face mask and dark baseball hat.