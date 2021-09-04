OAK PARK (CBS) — A driver in Oak Park had a brush with a carjacker early Saturday, and it was captured on his car’s dashboard camera.
The driver, who declined to be identified when contacted by CBS 2, posted the incident on Facebook.READ MORE: Three Priests Removed For Inappropriate Relationships With Adults
He told CBS 2 that he was exiting the Eisenhower Expressway at Harlem when somebody approached him and demanded his car.READ MORE: Person Of Interest Released In Belmont Central Shooting That Killed 7-Year-Old, Wounded Sister
He sped off and was not hurt.MORE NEWS: Four-Year-Old Continues To Fight For Survival After Being Shot In Head Twice
He said he was fortunate the suspect didn’t start shooting and that there was no traffic nearby so he could escape.