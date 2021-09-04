DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Carjacking Attempt, Eisenhower Expressway, Harlem, I-290, Oak Park

OAK PARK (CBS) — A driver in Oak Park had a brush with a carjacker early Saturday, and it was captured on his car’s dashboard camera.

The driver, who declined to be identified when contacted by CBS 2, posted the incident on Facebook.

READ MORE: Three Priests Removed For Inappropriate Relationships With Adults

He told CBS 2 that he was exiting the Eisenhower Expressway at Harlem when somebody approached him and demanded his car.

READ MORE: Person Of Interest Released In Belmont Central Shooting That Killed 7-Year-Old, Wounded Sister

He sped off and was not hurt.

MORE NEWS: Four-Year-Old Continues To Fight For Survival After Being Shot In Head Twice

He said he was fortunate the suspect didn’t start shooting and that there was no traffic nearby so he could escape.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff