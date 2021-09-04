DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Labor Day Forecast, Weekend Forecast, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gray skies and spotty showers Saturday morning may give way to some peeks of sunshine by late afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

High pressure will take control for the rest of the holiday weekend with sunshine and nice temperatures in the low 80s.

Forecast:
Saturday: Cloudy, a few morning showers, 77.
Saturday night: Clearing skies, 61.
Sunday: Sunny and 80.
Labor Day: Sunny, 81.

