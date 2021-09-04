CHICAGO (CBS) — Gray skies and spotty showers Saturday morning may give way to some peeks of sunshine by late afternoon.
READ MORE: Woman Dies In Elgin House Fire
High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.READ MORE: Kraft Heinz Will Pay $62 Million Related To 'Years-Long Accounting Scheme'
High pressure will take control for the rest of the holiday weekend with sunshine and nice temperatures in the low 80s.
Forecast:
Saturday: Cloudy, a few morning showers, 77.
Saturday night: Clearing skies, 61.
Sunday: Sunny and 80.
Labor Day: Sunny, 81.