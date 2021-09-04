CHICAGO (CBS) — A CTA bus driver was shot in front of the Chicago Cultural Center on Saturday night.
Police said a Black man in a white t-shirt shot the driver and ran off.
The shooting happened at Washington Street and Garland around 9 p.m., about one block west of Millennium Park.
The 34-year-old driver is in critical condition at Northwestern.