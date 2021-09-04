By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were shot in Lawndale early Saturday morning, police said.
At about 12:12 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue, five people were in a large group when they were shot, authorities said. The shots possibly came from an unknown person inside a black four-door Nissan.
First-responders took two men, 22 and 37, to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The 22-year-old was shot in the shoulder and the 37-year-old was shot in the back and lower backside.
Two women, ages 25 and 33, took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The 25-year-old had a graze wound on her hip and the 33-year-old was shot in the leg.
The last victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot twice in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
Nobody is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
