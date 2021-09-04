By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police alerted residents Friday of four recent downtown armed robberies.
In each incident, the offenders approached the victim(s), showed a gun and demanded the person's belongings. They then fled in a white SUV, police said.
The incidents:
- Morning of Aug. 29 in the 400 block of East Illinois Street, Streeterville
- Morning of Aug. 29 in the 600 block of North Fairbanks Court, Gold Coast
- Morning of Aug. 29 in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, River North
- Morning of Aug. 29 in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, South Loop
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Area 3 Bureau of Detectives at (313) 744-8263.