By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police alerted residents Friday of four recent downtown armed robberies.

In each incident, the offenders approached the victim(s), showed a gun and demanded the person’s belongings. They then fled in a white SUV, police said.

The incidents:

  • Morning of Aug. 29 in the 400 block of East Illinois Street, Streeterville
  • Morning of Aug. 29 in the 600 block of North Fairbanks Court, Gold Coast
  • Morning of Aug. 29 in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, River North
  • Morning of Aug. 29 in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, South Loop

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Area 3 Bureau of Detectives at (313) 744-8263.