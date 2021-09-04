CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy in a basement was shot in the head Saturday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.
It happened in the 8500 block of South Marquette at 7:49 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire that came through a window.
He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.
Nobody is in custody at this time.
Area detectives are investigating.