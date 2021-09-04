DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:South Chicago. Boy Shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy in a basement was shot in the head Saturday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

It happened in the 8500 block of South Marquette at 7:49 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire that came through a window.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Nobody is in custody at this time.

Area detectives are investigating.

