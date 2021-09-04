CHICAGO (CBS) — Two children were shot on the West Side on Saturday afternoon, and are in good condition at Rush hospital.
The 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were standing outside in the 2900 block of West Fulton in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when somebody drove past and shot them.
The boy sustained a graze wound to the hip, and the girl was struck in the calf and ankle.
A male victim, 25, self transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, initially reported in good condition.
There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.