By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Crime
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man lost his vehicle to an armed carjacker in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood in broad daylight Saturday morning.
According to police, a 49-year-old man was walking toward his vehicle around 9 a.m. when a gray SUV approached him in the 900 block of West Washington.
An unknown person got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his vehicle.
The victim complied, and the carjacker fled in the victim’s vehicle.
No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

