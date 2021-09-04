Cubs Win Without David Ross, Topping Pirates 6-5Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field.

AFC North Preview: 'Cleveland, This Is Their Division To Lose,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniThe AFC North once again have three legitimate playoff contenders, with the Browns, Ravens and Steelers all looking good.

Cubs Manager David Ross, President Jed Hoyer Test Positive For COVID-19Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross and President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Cubs Win When Sergio Alcántara Makes Run On Error By Pirates' Wilmer Difo In 11thSergio Alcántara scampered home when second baseman Wilmer Difo mishandled a popup in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night for their third straight win.

No. 9 Notre Dame Set To Kick Off Season With Trip To Florida StateCollege football goes full bore this weekend, and No. 9 Notre Dame kicks off the season with a road trip to Florida State Sunday.

Bears Training Camp: Linebacker Alec Ogletree Signed For His Ninth YearBears linebacker Alec Ogletree didn't play in the Bears' final preseason game, but that doesn't mean he thought he'd clenched a spot on the 53-man roster. He said the team owed him nothing, but he now has more Bears days to come.