By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 64-year-old woman died as a result of an Elgin house fire early Saturday morning, fire officials said.
The Elgin Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Anna Way just after 4:30 a.m. after reports of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding, officials said. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the adjacent townhome and found a 64-year-old woman on the second floor. She was removed from the home and first responders began performing CPR on her. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Elgin Fire called in additional crews for help and they extinguished the fire and found a large hole burnt through the floor. Crews were able to get the fire under control and didn't find any other victims. The entire residence was deemed uninhabitable and was extensively damaged with estimates in excess of $180,000.
Officials believe the fire occurred in the space between the first and second floor and the Elgin Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is investigating.