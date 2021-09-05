By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old was among two people shot in Washington Park early Sunday, police said.
The 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were inside a vehicle in the 10-100 block of East 55th Street at about 2:00 a.m. when they heard several shots and felt pain, authorities said. The 17-year-old was shot in the back and the 18-year-old was shot in the leg. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.
Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.