DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:shooting, teen, Washington Park

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old was among two people shot in Washington Park early Sunday, police said.

READ MORE: West Lawn Shooting Wounds 3

The 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were inside a vehicle in the 10-100 block of East 55th Street at about 2:00 a.m. when they heard several shots and felt pain, authorities said. The 17-year-old was shot in the back and the 18-year-old was shot in the leg. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

READ MORE: Teen Shot In Little Village

Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

MORE NEWS: Fire Burns 2 Houses In Fernwood, Critically Injures 1

 