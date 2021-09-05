CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy has died, less than 48 hours after he was shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported Mychal Moultry was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Mychal's home address was listed as being in Decatur, Alabama.
The boy was shot inside a house near 6500 South Ellis Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. Police said he was struck twice in the head after shots were fired from outside that went through the window of the home.
He was then transported to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.
As of Sunday evening, more than 50 people had been shot in Chicago since the beginning of the Labor Day holiday weekend, and four had been killed.