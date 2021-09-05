LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Andy Dalton and the Bears will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the NFL’s top-ranked defense in the Los Angeles Rams.
The Bears defense is looking to return to its 2018 glory. Safety Tashaun Gipson believes Jaylon Johnson is poised for a breakout sophomore season, and actually compared Johnson to the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey – the highest-paid corner in the league.
“I see this jump. I think it’s just a different focus that he has right now. I see him locked in right now to the point where we’re going to be talking 10 weeks from now and I’m going to remind you all what I said – because I believe in him that much, man – not just as a player, man, as a person,” Gipson said. “He’s a good young kid, man, and he going to have a long career in this thing. So I think that he going to do his thing. He going to have a successful year this year – not to put too much pressure on him.”
Kickoff Sunday is at 7:20 p.m.