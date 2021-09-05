CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a beautiful morning Sunday to pedal away along Lake Michigan.
The 20th Annual Fifth Third Bank Bike the Drive was held Sunday. The event closes off DuSable Lake Shore Drive to vehicles to make room for bicycles on all eight lanes.
The full route stretches 30 miles round-trip, from Bryn Mawr Avenue on the north to 57th Street on the south.
But cyclists could join the fun at any of five entry points along the way.
To cut down on congestion, riders could start anytime after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
They were also welcomed at a Bike the Drive Festival in Grant Park – as long as they wore a mask and maintained social distance.