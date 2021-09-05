CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak front drops southward through the area overnight amounting to a few high clouds.
The low for Sunday night is 61.
Sunshine abounds on Monday, but winds will turn off the lake resulting in 70s closer to the lake and 80s inland.
There will be choppy conditions on Lake Michigan, no advisories for Chicago yet, possibly some on Monday.
Tuesday will be warmer and humid. There is a chance of afternoon-evening thunderstorms as a front passes the area. Some of the storms may turn gusty.
The high is 84.
It will be slightly cooler, but seasonal temperatures in the 70s return Wednesday with 50s at night
The remainder of the week is dry.