By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
RealTime Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak front drops southward through the area overnight amounting to a few high clouds.

The low for Sunday night is 61.

Wake Up Weather: 09.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Sunshine abounds on Monday, but winds will turn off the lake resulting in 70s closer to the lake and 80s inland.

Highs Tomorrow: 09.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

There will be choppy conditions on Lake Michigan, no advisories for Chicago yet, possibly some on Monday.

Labor Day Forecast: 09.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Tuesday will be warmer and humid. There is a chance of afternoon-evening thunderstorms as a front passes the area. Some of the storms may turn gusty.

The high is 84.

7 Day Forecast: 09.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be slightly cooler, but seasonal temperatures in the 70s return Wednesday with 50s at night

The remainder of the week is dry.

