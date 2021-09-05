CHICAGO (CBS) — With high pressure in control, we will see sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the remainder of the holiday weekend.
Bike the Drive riders will see sun and 65 degrees with a WNW wind at 10 to 15 mph.
There will be sun and nice temperatures Sunday, but a breezy after as a cold front slides in.

Monday will be similar but just a bit cooler near the lake.
Tuesday brings thunderstorms by afternoon and warm temperatures in the mid 80s.
Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny and 81.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, 60.
Monday: Sunny and 80, a cooler 75 lakeside.
